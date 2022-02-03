TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,991. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 385.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

TSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.