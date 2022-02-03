TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 765,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 2,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,991. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
TSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.
About TriState Capital
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
