Truist Financial Weighs in on Trustmark Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trustmark by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,849,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 39.32%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.