TT Electronics’ (TTG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 300.83 ($4.04).

Shares of LON:TTG opened at GBX 240 ($3.23) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of £420.63 million and a PE ratio of 40.39.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

