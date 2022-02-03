Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 1,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,230. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Twin Disc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

