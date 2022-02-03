UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 73.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Amundi bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $16,998,185,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

