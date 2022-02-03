UBS Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €198.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €198.00 ($222.47) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €145.70 ($163.71) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €180.95 ($203.31) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($130.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €158.62.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

