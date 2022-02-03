UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEN3. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.31 ($96.98).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.55. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

