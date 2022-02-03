UBS Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €3.10 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.65) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($2.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.81 ($3.16).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.