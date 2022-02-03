UBS Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($162.92) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRA WAF traded down €1.30 ($1.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching €119.20 ($133.93). 215,388 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €132.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €135.97. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

