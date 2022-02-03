Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 86.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.85.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The company had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.