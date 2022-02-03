Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $5,574,907.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,875. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 172.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after buying an additional 537,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 513,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

