Unilever’s (ULVR) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.71) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.06) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,782.50 ($50.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,898.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,965.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

