United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE UNFI traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,485. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

