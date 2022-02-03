United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Short Interest Update

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 369,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,485. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.