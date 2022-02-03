United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Cowen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $203.00 to $232.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.93.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

