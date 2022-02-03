United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $275.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.93.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $232.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,705,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.