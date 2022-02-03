Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Unitil by 111,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of UTL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $801.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 64.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.