Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 721,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.