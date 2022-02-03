Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 721,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.06. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 261,489 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

