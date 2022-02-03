Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $165.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,876 shares of company stock valued at $277,488,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 276.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $102.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average is $135.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

