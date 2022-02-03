Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

NYSE UHT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.35. 1,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,437. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.