US Bancorp DE Has $482,000 Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GO stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

