US Bancorp DE Has $545,000 Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,544,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,896,000 after acquiring an additional 212,840 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

