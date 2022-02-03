US Bancorp DE Has $569,000 Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jabil were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,313 shares of company stock worth $9,613,714. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.