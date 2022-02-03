US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICF International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ICF International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. increased their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

