US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Broadway Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 443,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

