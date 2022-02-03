US Bancorp DE Sells 1,589 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $248,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

BECN opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

