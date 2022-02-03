Uwem Ukpong Sells 78,492 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.40.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,380,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.