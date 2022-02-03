V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 3,117,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after buying an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in V.F. by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,616,000 after buying an additional 888,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

