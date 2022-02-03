V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BTIG Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

