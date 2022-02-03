Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 173.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $86.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $86.83.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

