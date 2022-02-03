Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:SUBD)

Vaneck Vectors Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

