Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,588 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $165.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

