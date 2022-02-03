Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,698 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,713,000 after purchasing an additional 421,797 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18,770.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 233,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 232,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $98.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.34.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.