Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $77.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

