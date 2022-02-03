Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18,185.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $18,185.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.19 or 0.00011324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,660.49 or 0.07192844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.73 or 0.99780246 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,410 coins and its circulating supply is 649,796 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

