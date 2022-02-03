Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$31.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.41. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

