Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 5.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,785,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter worth about $3,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($999.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

