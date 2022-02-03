Velo (VELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.74 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Velo has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and $596,339.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.88 or 0.07183011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00055507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.53 or 0.99825961 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054589 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

