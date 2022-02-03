Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 413.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

