Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,163 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $200.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

