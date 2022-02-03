Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Update

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 229,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 889.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTV traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.52. 51,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

