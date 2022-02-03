Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $14.51

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.51, but opened at $14.13. Vertex shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 71 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Get Vertex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.