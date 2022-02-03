Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,516. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

