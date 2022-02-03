VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.