Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 31.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VCKA stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

