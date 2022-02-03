Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
