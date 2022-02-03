Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.16 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

