Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

