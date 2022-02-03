VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Trading 0.5% Higher

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35. 223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

