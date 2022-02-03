Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 332 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $284.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

