Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 17,796 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

